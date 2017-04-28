Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Textron (TXT) Share Price

Media coverage about Textron (NYSE:TXT) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Textron earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 58 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) opened at 47.08 on Friday. Textron has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business earned $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Textron will post $2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens started coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc is a multi-industry company engaged in aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with products and services across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment is engaged in general aviation.

