Somewhat Positive News Coverage Likely to Impact Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Stock Price

News stories about Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Resolute Forest Products earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 70 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) traded down 3.10% during trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,928 shares. Resolute Forest Products has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock’s market cap is $560.94 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $889 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905 million. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resolute Forest Products will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RFP shares. Scotiabank lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-likely-to-impact-resolute-forest-products-rfp-stock-price-updated.html.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry. It offers a range of forest products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or operated over 40 pulp, paper, tissue and wood products facilities in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.