Somewhat Positive News Coverage Likely to Affect MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) Stock Price

Media stories about MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MarketAxess Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 72 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) traded down 1.72% on Friday, hitting $192.52. The stock had a trading volume of 168,282 shares. MarketAxess Holdings has a 1-year low of $117.60 and a 1-year high of $200.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 0.70.

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. MarketAxess Holdings had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 34.11%. The firm earned $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. MarketAxess Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised MarketAxess Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on MarketAxess Holdings in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded MarketAxess Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded MarketAxess Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

In other news, Director David G. Gomach sold 5,370 shares of MarketAxess Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.98, for a total value of $1,020,192.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 8,000 shares of MarketAxess Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $1,516,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,606 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using its trading technology. Institutional investor and broker-dealer firms are users of trading platform, accessing global liquidity in the United States corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, the United States agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps and other fixed-income securities.

