Somewhat Positive News Coverage Likely to Affect KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) Stock Price

Media coverage about KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KKR & Co. L.P. earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 74 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $18.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Vetr downgraded shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. L.P. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) traded up 1.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. 3,206,429 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.64. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. KKR & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm earned $715.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 339.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. L.P. will post $2.03 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

