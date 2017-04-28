Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect SeaChange International (SEAC) Share Price

Media stories about SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SeaChange International earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the software maker an impact score of 91 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) traded down 0.40% during trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,201 shares. SeaChange International has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $3.87. The firm’s market capitalization is $88.63 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc (SeaChange) is engaged in the delivery of multiscreen video. The Company’s products and services facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content for cable television system operators, telecommunications companies, satellite operators and media companies.

