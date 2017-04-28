Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.19

Media stories about Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Devon Energy Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the energy company an impact score of 95 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Devon Energy Corp in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. KLR Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy Corp from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Devon Energy Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.96.

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) traded up 0.470% during trading on Friday, reaching $39.535. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,866 shares. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70. The company’s market cap is $20.74 billion.

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Devon Energy Corp had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post $1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Devon Energy Corp’s payout ratio is -1.28%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mosbacher, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $31,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,207.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy Corp

Devon Energy Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company also controls EnLink Midstream Partners, L.P. (EnLink). The Company’s segments include U.S., Canada and EnLink. The Company is engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

