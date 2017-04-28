Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Immune Design Corp (IMDZ) Stock Price

Media coverage about Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Immune Design Corp earned a news impact score of 0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 12 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) traded down 2.24% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. 85,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. Immune Design Corp has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The firm’s market cap is $166.63 million.

Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company earned $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. Immune Design Corp had a negative net margin of 415.05% and a negative return on equity of 50.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Immune Design Corp will post ($2.42) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immune Design Corp in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immune Design Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Immune Design Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Immune Design Corp (IMDZ) Stock Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-very-unlikely-to-affect-immune-design-corp-imdz-stock-price.html.

About Immune Design Corp

Immune Design Corp. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company is focused on cancer with in vivo approaches designed to enable the body’s immune system to fight disease. The Company has engineered its technologies to activate the immune system’s natural ability to create tumor-specific cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) to fight cancer.

