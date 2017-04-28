Northrop Grumman (NOC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Northrop Grumman earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 87 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Vetr upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $253.80 to $185.08 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.21.

Shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) traded down 0.62% during trading on Friday, reaching $246.85. 205,831 shares of the company traded hands. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $204.52 and a 1-year high of $253.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.51 and its 200 day moving average is $236.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.73. The firm earned $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.74%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post $12.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $54,892.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $29,276.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 815 shares of company stock valued at $191,305 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

