Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ligand Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 89 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

LGND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.18.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) traded up 0.1978% on Friday, reaching $111.4099. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,743 shares. The company’s market cap is $2.33 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.77. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Aryeh sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $3,403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,270,289.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,183,556.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,820. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Ligand) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. The Company is involved in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets. The Company employs research technologies, such as nuclear receptor assays, high throughput computer screening, formulation science, liver targeted pro-drug technologies and antibody discovery technologies to assist companies in their work toward obtaining prescription drug approvals.

