Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect Aetna (AET) Stock Price

Headlines about Aetna (NYSE:AET) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aetna earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s scoring:

Shares of Aetna (NYSE:AET) opened at 133.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.61. Aetna has a 12-month low of $104.59 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.89.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company earned $15.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aetna will post $8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Aetna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AET shares. Vetr raised Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.56 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aetna in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Aetna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Aetna in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aetna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.65.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-very-likely-to-effect-aetna-aet-share-price-updated.html.

In related news, VP Francis S. Soistman, Jr. sold 6,607 shares of Aetna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $871,991.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,458.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn M. Guertin sold 29,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $3,829,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.