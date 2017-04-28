Cooper Companies (COO) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.18

Press coverage about Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cooper Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the medical device company an impact score of 38 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) traded up 0.073% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.515. 98,602 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.55. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $152.09 and a 1-year high of $203.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.880 and a beta of 0.56.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $499.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post $9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $203.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.13.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.84, for a total transaction of $969,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul L. Remmell sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $720,963.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,698 shares of company stock worth $4,461,175. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

