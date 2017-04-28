Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Unlikely to Affect Ignyta (RXDX) Stock Price

Media stories about Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ignyta earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 33 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ignyta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ignyta in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ignyta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) traded up 3.43% during trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. The stock’s market cap is $377.39 million. Ignyta has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80.

About Ignyta

Ignyta, Inc is an oncology biotechnology company. The Company focuses on an integrated therapeutic (Rx) and companion diagnostic (Dx) strategy for treating cancer patients. Its Rx is focused on discovering, in licensing or acquiring, then developing and commercializing molecularly targeted therapies that, sequentially or in combination, are foundational for eradicating residual disease.

