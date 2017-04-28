Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Qiwi PLC (QIWI) Share Price

Media stories about Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Qiwi PLC earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the credit services provider an impact score of 41 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) traded up 3.08% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.39. 455,224 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. Qiwi PLC has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $19.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Qiwi PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.63%.

QIWI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Qiwi PLC in a research report on Friday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qiwi PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Qiwi PLC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Qiwi PLC (QIWI) Share Price” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-qiwi-plc-qiwi-share-price.html.

Qiwi PLC Company Profile

QIWI plc is a provider of payment services in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Company’s network enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. The Company operates in target markets and customer segments. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had deployed over 17.2 million virtual wallets, over 162,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants to accept over Russian rubles 70 billion cash and electronic payments monthly.

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.