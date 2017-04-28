Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Sensient Technologies (SXT) Stock Price

News stories about Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sensient Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 51 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) traded down 1.02% during trading on Friday, reaching $82.48. 5,638 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.93. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $65.26 and a 12-month high of $84.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business earned $341.40 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post $3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Hank Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $158,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. The Company uses technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals.

