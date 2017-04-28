CoBiz Financial (COBZ) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CoBiz Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) traded down 4.050% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.657. 52,819 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $684.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.830 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. CoBiz Financial has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. CoBiz Financial had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business earned $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40 million. Equities analysts expect that CoBiz Financial will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. CoBiz Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of CoBiz Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CoBiz Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of CoBiz Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoBiz Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

In related news, COO Richard J. Dalton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Bangert sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,407 shares of company stock valued at $610,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About CoBiz Financial

CoBiz Financial Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides a range of banking and related services through its subsidiaries, CoBiz Bank (Bank), CoBiz Insurance, Inc and CoBiz IM, Inc (CoBiz IM). The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Fee-Based Lines, and Corporate Support and Other.

