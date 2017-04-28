Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Impact KB Home (KBH) Stock Price

News stories about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KB Home earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) traded down 2.41% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.62. 1,679,797 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.93. KB Home has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $21.35.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business earned $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.78 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.94%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that KB Home will post $1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

In other news, SVP Thomas F. Norton sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $891,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,358.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Impact KB Home (KBH) Stock Price” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-likely-to-impact-kb-home-kbh-stock-price-updated.html.

KB Home Company Profile

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.