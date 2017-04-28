Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Media stories about Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Schlumberger Limited. earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 69 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Schlumberger Limited. from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $101.00 price objective on Schlumberger Limited. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) traded down 0.130% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.745. The company had a trading volume of 3,189,496 shares. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $87.84. The firm’s market capitalization is $101.04 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average of $81.30.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Schlumberger Limited. had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Schlumberger Limited.’s payout ratio is -169.49%.

In other news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $407,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

