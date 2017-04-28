Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 74 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) traded up 5.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. 1,644,079 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $7.60. The stock’s market capitalization is $40.48 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a banking and financial services company. The Company provides a range of products and services to personal, commercial, corporate and institutional customers, through its subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), as well as through other brands, including Ulster Bank and Coutts.

