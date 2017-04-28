US Ecology (ECOL) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -0.06

News articles about US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. US Ecology earned a coverage optimism score of -0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 55 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several research firms have issued reports on ECOL. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of US Ecology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of US Ecology in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) opened at 48.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. US Ecology had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $110.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “US Ecology (ECOL) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -0.06” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/somewhat-negative-news-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-impact-us-ecology-ecol-stock-price-updated.html.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc is a provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company offers treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a range of field and industrial services. The Company operates in two business segments: Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.