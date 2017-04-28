Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Orbotech (ORBK) Share Price

Media coverage about Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Orbotech earned a coverage optimism score of -0.08 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the electronics maker an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Supply Chain Market Research LLC boosted their target price on shares of Orbotech from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Orbotech in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Orbotech in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) opened at 33.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52. Orbotech has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $36.86.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Orbotech had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $215 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Orbotech will post $2.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. is a supplier of yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of electronics products. The Company provides cutting-edge solutions for use in the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductor devices (SDs). The Company’s segments include Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy and Recognition Software.

