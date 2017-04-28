Reed's (REED) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Reed's (NYSE:REED) have trended somewhat negative this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Reed's earned a news sentiment score of -0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the consumer goods maker an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Reed's (NYSE:REED) opened at 3.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. Reed's has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company’s market cap is $48.68 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REED. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reed's from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Reed's from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Reed's Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and sells natural non-alcoholic carbonated soft drinks, Kombucha, candies and ice creams. The Company manufactures, licenses, markets and sells several product lines, such as Reed’s Ginger Brews; Virgil’s Root Beer, Cream Sodas, Dr. Better and Real Cola, including ZERO diet sodas; Culture Club Kombucha; China Colas; Reed’s Ginger candy and ice creams, and Sonoma Sparkler and other juice based products.

