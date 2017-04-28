A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Earns News Sentiment Score of -0.03

Media coverage about A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) has been trending somewhat negative on Friday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. A. O. Smith Corp earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 66 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on A. O. Smith Corp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) opened at 54.42 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.42.

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company earned $740 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.38 million. A. O. Smith Corp had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. A. O. Smith Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

In related news, VP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $365,856.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 44,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $2,200,920.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,596.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,966 shares of company stock valued at $12,927,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. The Company’s Rest of World segment primarily consists of China, Europe and India. Both segments manufacture and market comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas, gas tankless and electric water heaters, as well as water treatment products.

