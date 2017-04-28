Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact First Merchants (FRME) Share Price

Media coverage about First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Merchants earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 24 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) traded down 1.29% during trading on Friday, reaching $41.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,483 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.28. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $43.35.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business earned $75.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.65 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 25.41%. Equities analysts expect that First Merchants will post $2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Merchants news, Director William L. Hoy sold 5,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $225,827.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,311.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lehman purchased 6,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $111,662.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,625.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,662. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact First Merchants (FRME) Share Price” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-very-unlikely-to-impact-first-merchants-frme-share-price.html.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company has a bank charter, First Merchants Bank (the Bank), which is opened for business in Muncie, Indiana. It operates through community banking business segment. The Bank also operates Lafayette Bank and Trust, and First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (each as a division of First Merchants Bank).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.