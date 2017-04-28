Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Stock Price

News headlines about Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Charles River Laboratories Intl. earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 25 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) traded up 0.09% during trading on Friday, hitting $89.70. The stock had a trading volume of 263,123 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12-month low of $67.20 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm earned $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.64 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post $5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

In related news, insider David P. Johst sold 13,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,088,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Barbo sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,459. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in laboratory animal medicine and science (research model technologies) and develop a portfolio of discovery and safety assessment services, both good laboratory practice (GLP) and non-GLP, which supports its clients from target identification through non-clinical development.

