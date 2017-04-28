Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Alcobra (ADHD) Stock Price

Media coverage about Alcobra (NASDAQ:ADHD) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alcobra earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 12 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne’s rankings:

Alcobra (NASDAQ:ADHD) traded down 4.0659% during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.1656. 249,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. The stock’s market cap is $32.13 million. Alcobra has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Alcobra (NASDAQ:ADHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Alcobra will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcobra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Alcobra in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Alcobra in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital raised Alcobra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.93.

Alcobra Company Profile

Alcobra Ltd is an Israel-based Biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of a proprietary drug, MG01CI, to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), a common and morbid neuropsychiatric condition in children and adults. Adult ADHD is associated with increased health risks and healthcare costs, higher divorce rates, lower levels of socioeconomic attainment, lower academic achievement, unemployment and work place deficits, increased risks for motor vehicle accidents, greater likelihood of additional psychiatric disorders, increased criminal activity and incarceration, and higher rates of substance use and abuse.

