Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact SPX (SPW) Stock Price

Media headlines about SPX (NYSE:SPW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SPX earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 86 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

SPX (NYSE:SPW) remained flat at $49.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.36. SPX has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $103.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-very-likely-to-impact-spx-spw-share-price-updated.html.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation is a global supplier of infrastructure equipment. The Company operates through three segments: HVAC; Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC solutions offered by its businesses include package cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers, heating and ventilation products.

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.