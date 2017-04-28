Delta Air Lines (DAL) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.20

Media headlines about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 88 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.80 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) traded down 0.70% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,290,921 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.75. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $52.76. Delta Air Lines also saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 25,332 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 117% compared to the typical volume of 11,679 call options.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company earned $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post $5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 20,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,323,115.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 5,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $249,939.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,130.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 272,165 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 and have sold 99,417 shares valued at $4,975,031. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

