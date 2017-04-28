Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Marcus Corp (MCS) Share Price

Media coverage about Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marcus Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 84 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have commented on MCS shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Marcus Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Marcus Corp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) traded down 2.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,397 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03. Marcus Corp has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Marcus Corp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company earned $158 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marcus Corp will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marcus Corp

The Marcus Corporation operates principally in two business segments: Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres in Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and Nebraska, and a family entertainment center in Wisconsin. The Hotels and Resorts segment owns and operates hotels and resorts in Wisconsin, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska, and manages hotels, resorts and other properties in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Nevada, Georgia, Florida and California.

