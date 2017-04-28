Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Share Price

Media coverage about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Colgate-Palmolive Company earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) traded down 1.72% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.04. 7,465,980 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Colgate-Palmolive Company had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 4,897.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In related news, VP Daniel B. Marsili sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,035,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $282,568.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,781.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,846,149 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

