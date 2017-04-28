Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Carter's (CRI) Share Price

Media coverage about Carter's (NYSE:CRI) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Carter's earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) traded down 2.65% during trading on Friday, hitting $92.04. 1,230,946 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average is $88.08. Carter's has a 12 month low of $77.94 and a 12 month high of $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Carter's had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm earned $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Carter's’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter's will post $5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FBR & Co set a $111.00 target price on shares of Carter's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Carter's from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Carter's from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carter's in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Carter's (CRI) Share Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-very-likely-to-affect-carters-cri-share-price.html.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc (Carter’s) is a marketer of apparel for babies and young children in the United States and Canada. The Company owns two brand names in the children’s apparel industry, Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh (OshKosh). The Company operates through five segments: Carter’s Retail, Carter’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.