Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact New Gold (NGD) Stock Price

News headlines about New Gold (NYSE:NGD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. New Gold earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 52 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) traded up 2.16% during trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,481,886 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. New Gold has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.00.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company earned $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, GMP Securities lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of mineral properties. Its segments include New Afton, Mesquite, Peak Mines, Cerro San Pedro, Corporate and Other. It has operating mines in Canada, the United States, Australia and Mexico; development projects in Canada, and a stream on gold production from a development property in Chile.

