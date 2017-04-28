Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (AQXP) Share Price

News headlines about Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) opened at 14.72 on Friday. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm’s market capitalization is $344.79 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aquinox Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.22) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AQXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

About Aquinox Pharmaceuticals

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The Company’s primary focus is anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting the Src Homology 2 (SH2)-containing inositol-5-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) enzyme, which is a regulator of a cellular signaling pathway in immune cells, known as the phosphatidylinositol-4,5-bisphosphate 3-kinase (PI3K) pathway.

