Verint Systems (VRNT) Given Media Impact Score of 0.08

Media headlines about Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Verint Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 68 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verint Systems from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) opened at 39.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.48 billion.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The company earned $295.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.41 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post $2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 16,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $693,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,762.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 137,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $5,888,418.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,576,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,145 shares of company stock valued at $9,351,606. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc offers Actionable Intelligence solutions. The Company delivers its Actionable Intelligence solutions through two operating segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. It is a provider of customer engagement software and services that can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud.

