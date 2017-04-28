Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Given News Impact Score of 0.03

News headlines about Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Plexus Corp. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 78 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) traded down 0.66% on Friday, hitting $52.60. 24,674 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.00. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Plexus Corp. had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Plexus Corp.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post $3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Plexus Corp. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Plexus Corp. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Plexus Corp. from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Plexus Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

In related news, Director Peter Kelly sold 4,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $267,957.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 234,856 shares in the company, valued at $12,682,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,703 shares of company stock worth $7,566,602. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp. (Plexus) and its subsidiaries are engaged in the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) industry. The Company delivers end-to-end solutions for customers in the Americas (AMER), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. The Company’s segments are AMER, APAC and EMEA.

