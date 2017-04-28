Cerner (CERN) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cerner earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 76 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) traded up 9.699% on Friday, reaching $65.885. 5,427,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.614 and a beta of 1.05. Cerner has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Cerner had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cerner will post $2.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $65.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Barclays PLC lowered Cerner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

In related news, Chairman Neal L. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $1,098,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $5,231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

