Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Likely to Affect Kinder Morgan (KMI) Share Price

Headlines about Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kinder Morgan earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) traded up 0.05% on Friday, reaching $20.63. 10,316,575 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 0.73. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $23.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post $0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.88 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.68.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

