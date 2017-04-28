Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Likely to Affect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Stock Price

News coverage about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 74 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) remained flat at $2.60 on Thursday. 38,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. The company’s market capitalization is $117.87 million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 232.39% and a negative net margin of 347.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.04) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-likely-to-affect-acelrx-pharmaceuticals-acrx-stock-price.html.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The Company operates through the segment, which includes development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of pain.

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.