Deere & Company (DE) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.14

News coverage about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Deere & Company earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 9 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) traded up 0.39% on Friday, reaching $111.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,738 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.73. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $76.73 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average of $102.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post $4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.25 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Vetr raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.68 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.96.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO Samuel R. Allen sold 28,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $3,151,595.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,596 shares in the company, valued at $32,775,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $403,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,302 shares of company stock valued at $3,753,704 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

