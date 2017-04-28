Five Below (FIVE) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.19

News articles about Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Five Below earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 19 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.56 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) traded down 0.53% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.12. 33 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36. Five Below has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post $1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

