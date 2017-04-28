Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Rogers Communications (RCI) Share Price

Headlines about Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rogers Communications earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 12 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) traded down 0.37% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 228,783 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.96. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $47.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company earned $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 6.26%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC downgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

