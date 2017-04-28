Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) Stock Price

Press coverage about Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Endeavour Silver Corp earned a news impact score of 0.20 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the mining company an impact score of 16 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXK. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Endeavour Silver Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Endeavour Silver Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) traded up 4.76% during trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950,130 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.49 million, a P/E ratio of 102.67 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. Endeavour Silver Corp has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver Corp had a negative net margin of 74.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp will post $0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. is engaged in silver mining in Mexico, and related activities, including property acquisition, exploration, development, mineral extraction, processing, refining and reclamation. The Company is engaged in exploration activities in Chile. The Company’s operating mining segments include Guanacevi, Bolanitos and El Cubo, which are located in Mexico, as well as Exploration and Corporate segments.

