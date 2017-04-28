Adobe Systems (ADBE) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Adobe Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the software company an impact score of 82 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Adobe Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of Adobe Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Vetr raised shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.99 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.63.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) opened at 133.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.23 and a 200-day moving average of $114.18. Adobe Systems has a 52 week low of $90.35 and a 52 week high of $134.25. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The software company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company earned $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Systems will post $3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $2,606,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,233 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $279,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,580,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,215 shares of company stock valued at $18,663,508 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

