News headlines about Nanosphere (NASDAQ:NSPH) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nanosphere earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 89 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-very-likely-to-affect-nanosphere-nsph-stock-price.html.

Nanosphere Company Profile

Nanosphere, Inc is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing an advanced molecular diagnostics platform, the Verigene System, which enables genomic and protein testing on a single platform. The Verigene System includes a molecular diagnostics workstation that is a single use consumable for testing.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanosphere Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosphere Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.