Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Unlikely to Impact Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Share Price

Media headlines about Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the consumer goods maker an impact score of 26 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) traded up 0.90% during trading on Friday, hitting $113.24. 1,878,227 shares of the stock traded hands. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $98.28 and a one year high of $136.08. The company has a market cap of $218.97 billion and a PE ratio of 160.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.26.

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV in a report on Wednesday. Vetr downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.86 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev NV in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.83.

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV Company Profile

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (AB InBev) is a Belgium-based company engaged in the brewers industry. The Company owns a portfolio of over 200 beer brands. The Company’s brand portfolio includes global brands, such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; international brands, including Beck’s, Leffe and Hoegaarden, and local champions, such as Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Quilmes, Victoria, Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra, Harbin, Sedrin, Klinskoye, Sibirskaya Korona, Chernigivske, Cass and Jupiler.

