Somewhat Positive News Coverage Unlikely to Impact Walt Disney (DIS) Share Price

News coverage about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the entertainment giant an impact score of 36 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s analysis:

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Vetr raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.99 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) traded down 0.22% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362,636 shares. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $90.32 and a 12 month high of $116.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post $5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

