Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ubiquiti Networks earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 37 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) opened at 51.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.14. Ubiquiti Networks has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $64.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 49.28% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company earned $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Networks will post $3.01 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Networks Company Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops performance networking technology for service providers and enterprises. The Company offers a portfolio of networking products and solutions. Its service provider product platforms provide carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems and routing.

