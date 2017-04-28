Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Unlikely to Impact First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Stock Price

News stories about First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Horizon National Corp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 30 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) traded down 1.93% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.33. 1,143,578 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.17. First Horizon National Corp has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $20.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70.

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company earned $306.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.31 million. First Horizon National Corp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post $1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. First Horizon National Corp’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National Corp in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Horizon National Corp in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of First Horizon National Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Vining Sparks upgraded shares of First Horizon National Corp to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National Corp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

In other news, EVP John M. Daniel sold 28,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $578,580.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,478.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Horizon National Corp

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

