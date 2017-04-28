Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Likely to Impact First Republic Bank (FRC) Stock Price

Media headlines about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Republic Bank earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 67 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s scoring:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) traded down 0.71% during trading on Friday, reaching $92.90. 151,367 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average is $88.72. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $97.43.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.14 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post $4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

