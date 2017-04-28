Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact American Assets Trust (AAT) Share Price

News stories about American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Assets Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 92 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) traded down 0.16% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.15. 54,124 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 0.54.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.56 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 3.91%. Analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post $0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 146.48%.

AAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact American Assets Trust (AAT) Share Price” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-american-assets-trust-aat-share-price.html.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.92 per share, with a total value of $457,075.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $1,548,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,425,555. Company insiders own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii markets.

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.