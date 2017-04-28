Unisys (UIS) Earns News Impact Score of 0.16

News articles about Unisys (NYSE:UIS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unisys earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 87 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS) opened at 12.00 on Friday. Unisys has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $16.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. The stock’s market cap is $601.12 million.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.38 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unisys will post ($1.98) EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation (Unisys) is an information technology (IT) company. The Company operates through two segments: Services and Technology. The Company offers services, which include cloud and infrastructure services, application services and business process outsourcing services. In technology segment, the Company designs and develops software, servers and related products.

